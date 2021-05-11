LETTER: Suspended UIF employees living large

In about September 2020, a senior group of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) employees were suspended on full pay by the minister of employment and labour. The DA had been complaining about possible wrongdoing and a lack of service delivery for at least six months before that.

Eventually, and only after the auditor-general had pointed out wrongdoing, did the minister finally step in and suspend these employees.

It now almost mid-May, more than eight months later, and we still don’t have a final outcome of a disciplinary inquiry. Last week, the department’s director-general said the disciplinary inquiry is ongoing.

These employees have been earning their handsome salaries while sitting at home enjoying rest and recreation. If they are not guilty they must be brought back to work, and if they are guilty they should be suitably punished and/or dismissed.

If there has been fraud, we need to ensure the department claws back the lost monies.

If this had occurred in the private sector there would have been a disciplinary inquiry within two weeks, not 10 months.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment and labour minister

