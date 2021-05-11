LETTER: Post-apartheid SA is all rights and no obligations

Ebrahim Harvey’s essay on his new book is instructive on his viewpoint, given that so much speaks solely of rights (“Why post-apartheid SA is unravelling”, May 11).

Why no consideration or conjecture on what the concomitant obligations may be?

His summary of his analysis and conclusions are, of course, broadly correct. In part, I suggest the initial failure of the ANC was driven by its early adoption of, at best, extreme socialism, if not Moscow-style communism. The reason for this cannot be faulted — the ANC needed support that only Russia and the left wings of other countries could provide.

The adoption and continuing position of influence of the SACP within the ANC’s governing structure and philosophy lead to many of the basic problems at the root of the country’s political and economic challenges. The power of the leaders of labour organisations is entrenched.

As I write, a small, minority union within the City of Johannesburg is holding the workers of my city to ransom with its absurd demands for 18% increases and more. Another union and its supporters are threatening to bring the nation’s administration to a standstill lest their not-quite-as-irrational demands for a disproportionately large share of taxpayers’ funds are met.

Rights, rights, rights — no obligations.

Robert Stone

Linden

