LETTER: Unqualified cadre deployment is akin to apartheid in most cases

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question time in parliament last week, he defended the ANC’s deployment of cadres in the public service in response to questioning by DA leader John Steenhuisen. The latter presented persuasive arguments that this practice is disastrously prejudicial to the national interest and one of the principal causes of corruption and the maladministration occurring in government departments.

The DA has initiated a process to introduce legislation that would make it illegal to appoint people to posts in the public service on the basis of their loyalty to a political party, which is what, inter alia, cadre deployment is really all about. In the light of the above it is opportune to set the record straight both politically and constitutionally on this inordinately contentious policy, which is practised on a vast scale by the ANC government and defended unashamedly by its leaders.

Commitment and compliance with the value of nonracialism, which is clearly set out in section 1 of the constitution, is in practice incompatible with the widely and indiscriminately employed practice of cadre deployment, as used by the ANC administration. In practice in most cases such appoints are unconstitutional and unlawful. This was held to be the position in a noteworthy case in a 2008 Eastern Cape High Court judgment in Mlokoti vs Amatole District Municipality, in which the judge declared unequivocally that cadre deployment was unlawful in the circumstances of the case.

In this judgment two people had been shortlisted by the Amatole District Municipality for the post of municipal manager. A selection panel found Vuyo Mlokoti to be the stronger candidate, and the municipality’s recruitment policy required that appointments be fair and merit-based. Nevertheless, Mlokoti was overlooked and his weaker rival, Mlamli Zenzile, a political cadre, was appointed to the post.

This appointment flowed from the instructions of the ANC’s regional executive committee, which told ANC members of the district council who to vote for. The high court found in favour of Mlokoti in a judgment that was a singular triumph for constitutionalism and that unequivocally condemned the practice of cadre deployment as unethical and unconstitutional.

Unqualified cadre deployment in general must be exposed for what it actually is, namely unfair and unlawful discrimination. In effect it is akin to apartheid in most cases, in the manner in which it operates in relation to those who are not card-carrying members of the ANC, or who are not intimately connected to the ANC.

It is conceded that in a limited number of very senior posts in the civil service, where a particular position may justify the appointment of a person whose views are aligned to the governing administration, cadre deployment is acceptable and legitimate. This also occurs in other democracies, such as in Washington and Westminster.

It is, however, very much the exception to the rule. In an apolitical civil service as a whole it is essential for those appointed to serve the government of the day with commitment and competence. They should, first and foremost, have the necessary qualifications, and not merely be cadres of the governing party.

This is very the opposite of what has occurred, and is still occurring, in SA since 1994, particularly under the Zuma ANC administration, where cadre deployment became widespread and has resulted in large numbers of incompetent people being appointed to positions for which they have neither the experience nor qualifications, and has facilitated maladministration and endemic corruption.

This has also resulted in other debilitating problems, particularly in the sphere of local government, where in relation to service delivery there have been widespread political protests, some of which have become violent and politically destabilising.

Large-scale cadre deployment must inevitably lead to the politicisation of the public service and decline in competence and commitment, as manifestly occurred exponentially under the Zuma administration. It is unbelievably disappointing that Ramaphosa, with his promised “New Dawn” has now defended this pernicious policy and practice. His administration should be taking the exact opposite approach by adopting decisive measures to put an end to such practice in the interest of honest and competent government.

The astonishing problems our country is confronted with, as have been so transparently exposed by virtue of the credible evidence presented on state capture at the Zondo commission, are inextricably connected to cadre deployment. A paradigmatic change is required in this regard. This is a profound challenge to the leadership and the people of this country if we are to become a successful operating democracy and, in the words of the preamble to the constitution, “heal the divisions of the past ...” and in terms of its section 195 promote the principles of “professional ethics... efficient, economic and effective use of resources.”

George Devenish

Emeritus professor, University of KwaZulu-Natal

