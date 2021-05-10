Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Monarchy and ANC are the same

Both just mooch money, day in and day out

10 May 2021 - 16:10
New Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu. Picture: SUPPLIED
New Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu. Picture: SUPPLIED

We are living in a time of the “working class”. If you want money you work for it. Over the past few years things have changed — people no longer bow down to the rules of a monarchy. In this day and age monarchy is irrelevant.

There is no difference between the monarchy and the ANC, because they both just mooch money, day in and day out, money that could otherwise be used for rural development.

These so-called virgin ceremonies don’t teach young women the importance of getting an education and working hard to sustain themselves. They just teach them that if they can keep their purity they can use the royal family as a certified meal ticket for life, if they get chosen as the next wife.

Matema Baloyi
Via e-mail

