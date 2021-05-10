Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kremlin is the winner from strife in Europe

Jingoism and jostling for interests leave nations even more exposed to the Russian bear

10 May 2021 - 16:40
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets veterans in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9 2021. SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININREUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets veterans in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9 2021. SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININREUTERS

Leaving St Helier harbour under sail on the training ship Sir Winston Churchill in the 1970s I couldn’t help but notice the narrowness of its entrance, blockaded last week by French fishing boats. But all the French/British jingoism elicited by this event only obscured the real winner.

Russia, ever since the Maidan putsch in Ukraine, wants a divided Europe. Ukraine, according to the Kremlin, is Russia’s borderland, not Europe’s — or America’s for that matter. Its massed 100,000 troops, who terrorised Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky recently, have disappeared.

I suspect a deal was done between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden that, in return for a military stand-down, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be completed without further hindrance. This represents another Russian victory and more division, this time between Germany on the one side and Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states on the other. Given the failing protests in Belarus, the Suwalki Gap is also still in play.

If Brexit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Covid-19 or financial collapse don’t tumble the EU pack of cards, another swipe from the sharp claws of the Russian bear almost certainly will.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Putin reviews Russian military might amid tensions with West

Red Square parade commemorates anniversary of Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany
World
21 hours ago

Nato and its allies need to stand up to Vladimir Putin’s posturing

Russian build-up of its military on Ukraine’s border is a clear act of intimidation and the West needs to ensure Ukraine is able to defend itself
Opinion
6 days ago

Russia-US tensions at Cold War level, and Ukraine wants out

The complex dynamics of the region, including Ukraine wanting to be part of Nato, mean a prolonged confrontation is likely
World
2 weeks ago

Putin’s brazen leadership shows up former Soviet leaders

Russian leader appears much more explicit than even his Soviet predecessors were about their disregard for the West’s opinions
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ace Magashule’s suspension is no victory for ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Moody’s outlook would have ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Deepening cynicism greets ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Magashule’s vested interests
Opinion

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin warns rival nations not to cross Russia’s red lines

World / Europe

Hundreds of Russian protesters rounded up by authorities

World / Europe

Diplomatic spat intensifies after Biden calls Putin a killer

World

US intelligence report finds Vladimir Putin directed 2020 election meddling

World / Americas

European Court tells Russia to free Putin critic Alexei Navalny

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.