LETTER: ANC hegemony has become a mess

The theatrics in the ANC leave much to be desired. All of this is due to character flaws and scandals that have become commonplace, setting a bad precedent for the second-layer leadership. Sadly, the infighting and divisions have made a mess of the hegemony of our glorious movement on every level of society.

Not only is this tragic and a real threat to its unity, but it will also paralyse efforts to breathe confidence into both the ANC women’s and youth leagues. The actors don’t even realise that their role and contribution to the mess will cancel out the legacy of our forebears. Some remain associated with selfishness, deceit, ethical controversies and secret deals or money laundering activities.

Many disgraced leaders could attest to the truth of Winston Churchill’s observation that “the price of greatness is responsibility”. Accordingly, the absence of responsibility is a blight on ethical leadership in society. At the political level, this creates a psyche of distrust within and without the party walls.

Our country’s gravy train and corruption have worsened since the dawn of democracy due to ethically and morally deficient leaders who tout for business when running for public office. A lot of these characters have been found wanting and admonished by the media for violating the public trust.

Many of these political figures are beholden to businesses, which use a multiplicity of means to protect themselves from being cast into a moral hole.

On the whole, a culture of secrecy and selective justice has become a major problem. If this is not addressed without fear or favour, history will judge the current leadership harshly.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni

