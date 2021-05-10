Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC hegemony has become a mess

Leaders do not realise that their actions will cancel out the legacy of our forebears

10 May 2021 - 16:36
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The theatrics in the ANC leave much to be desired. All of this is due to character flaws and scandals that have become commonplace, setting a bad precedent for the second-layer leadership. Sadly, the infighting and divisions have made a mess of the hegemony of our glorious movement on every level of society.

Not only is this tragic and a real threat to its unity, but it will also paralyse efforts to breathe confidence into both the ANC women’s and youth leagues. The actors don’t even realise that their role and contribution to the mess will cancel out the legacy of our forebears. Some remain associated with selfishness, deceit, ethical controversies and secret deals or money laundering activities.

Many disgraced leaders could attest to the truth of Winston Churchill’s observation that “the price of greatness is responsibility”. Accordingly, the absence of responsibility is a blight on ethical leadership in society. At the political level, this creates a psyche of distrust within and without the party walls.

Our country’s gravy train and corruption have worsened since the dawn of democracy due to ethically and morally deficient leaders who tout for business when running for public office. A lot of these characters have been found wanting and admonished by the media for violating the public trust.

Many of these political figures are beholden to businesses, which use a multiplicity of means to protect themselves from being cast into a moral hole.

On the whole, a culture of secrecy and selective justice has become a major problem. If this is not addressed without fear or favour, history will judge the current leadership harshly.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NEC members boot Ace Magashule out of virtual meeting

Sources in the meeting say Magashule was not invited and had no right to attend because he remains on suspension
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa wins NEC support and stares down Magashule loyalists

Only one-third of NEC members are fighting in suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s corner, insiders say
National
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ace Magashule’s suspension is no victory for ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Moody’s outlook would have ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Deepening cynicism greets ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Magashule’s vested interests
Opinion

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: How big is the ANC’s Magashule moment?

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Moody’s outlook would have reminded squabbling ANC what ...

Opinion / Columnists

ANTHONY BUTLER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s goal was more ambitious than to simply kick ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.