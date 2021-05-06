Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC out to rule the banks

The Promotion of Equality & Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act could see the collapse of the banking sector

06 May 2021 - 16:57
A man is shown standing at the ANC's offices at Luthuli House in Johannesburg . Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A man is shown standing at the ANC's offices at Luthuli House in Johannesburg . Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Draft amendments to the Promotion of Equality & Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act reveal the heart of the ANC’s vision for SA. If enacted and fully enforced banks, for example, will be required to provide equal resources, such as loans, by race, sex, gender and so on.

Sounds fair, surely? But a moment’s thought reveals that if the act were to be implemented banks will not be permitted to adopt any criteria at all to decide who qualifies for loans. They will have to lend to anyone who asks for a loan. Ability to repay will not be an issue.

Why is this? Because any objective criterion will inevitably discriminate against some section of society. The reason is the very inequality the act seeks to eradicate. Any loan criterion must then, of necessity, discriminate against certain borrowers, who may, due to their relative poverty or lack of skills, be less able to repay.

So all criteria must go. The banking sector will collapse. Why does the ANC go here? Simple. If the banks fail and their shares become worthless the state could step in and “save” them by taking them over. Clever, no? 

Willem Cronje, Cape Town

