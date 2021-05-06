Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A crime against the people

06 May 2021 - 16:05
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
A sideshow to the Zondo inquiry into state capture is the self-immolation of the ANC, which is a pleasure to watch.

It seems that all of the most powerful people in the country, such as Gwede Mantashe and Blade Nzimande, are trying to have “we, the people” focus on whether the criminals within the ANC, (which I believe is all of them), should “step aside” (a euphemism for doing nothing), or merely carry on as usual.

The point “we, the people” are insisting upon is that the matters at hand are not merely party politics but the criminal activity of the ANC while in power. The theft of “we, the people’s” money is a crime against us, and not a little political shifting of the deck chairs on the ANC Titanic.

“We, the people” demand criminal prosecution. The crimes committed by the ANC must be dealt with by the full might of the legal system and not some random ANC cadre commission.

Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North

