LETTER: No Nkandlagate at 10 Downing Street

How disappointing that your London writer, Desné Masie, echoes the British media over Boris Johnson’s 10 Downing Street wallpaper (“Could the ‘cash for curtains’ scandal be the UK’s Nkandla?", May 2).

What’s the story? Man is shocked when partner spends a fortune (almost R2m in our money) on decorations. Man seeks help to pay for it. Man fails. Man foots the bill himself. Duh. An everyday story of Sandton folk. Nkandla it is not.

Boris is a genuine eccentric and “good copy” for London newspapers — always ready to be scandalised — and for his detractors, including the opposition Labour party, which is desperate to make a dent in his popularity.

I suggest there are more important things for a British prime minister, and his electorate, to worry about.

Richard McNeill, Noordhoek

