Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No Nkandlagate at 10 Downing Street

The troubles facing eccentric Boris Johnson are an everyday story of Sandton folk

04 May 2021 - 17:41
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 24 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 24 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

How disappointing that your London writer, Desné Masie, echoes the British media over Boris Johnson’s 10 Downing Street wallpaper (“Could the ‘cash for curtains’ scandal be the UK’s Nkandla?", May 2). 

What’s the story? Man is shocked when partner spends a fortune (almost R2m in our money) on decorations. Man seeks help to pay for it. Man fails. Man foots the bill himself. Duh. An everyday story of Sandton folk. Nkandla it is not.

Boris is a genuine eccentric and “good copy” for London newspapers — always ready to be scandalised — and for his detractors, including the opposition Labour party, which is desperate to make a dent in his popularity.

I suggest there are more important things for a British prime minister, and his electorate, to worry about.

Richard McNeill, Noordhoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DESNÉ MASIE: Could the ‘cash for curtains’ scandal be the UK’s Nkandla?

It is possible that the decorating issue could play a part in Boris Johnson’s downfall
Opinion
1 day ago

Boris Johnson plays down allegations ahead of local elections

Prime minister claims he broke no laws and is complying with probe on refurbishment of apartment
World
4 days ago

Prime minister in hot water over Downing Street makeover

Funding for refurbishment of Johnson's residence comes under scrutiny days before local elections
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Mantashe playing fast and loose with ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: No surprise that Zondo knocks at the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PHILISIWE MTHETHWA: Storm brewing over puzzling ...
Opinion
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: SA’s energy expansion and the risk ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: Living on the never-never in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

UK seeks ways to treat virus at home

World / Europe

Arlene Foster steps down as Northern Ireland first minister

World / Europe

British trade minister dismisses Cummings’s claim about Johnson as ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.