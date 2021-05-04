Opinion / Letters

LETTER: GM wheat could offset climate change effects

Biotech companies have a huge opportunity to develop wheat varieties that increase yields

04 May 2021 - 16:03
Picture: 123RF/OTICKI

Despite notable wheat-breeding efforts, efficient seed systems and mechanisation in SA, yield gains have remained relatively stagnant over the years compared to maize (due to the adoption of genetic modification). The adoption of genetically modified (GM) maize increased yield per hectare, hence SA is a net exporter of maize. This yield increase can be attributed to drought tolerance, better control of weeds due to herbicide tolerance, reduced levels of pests and diseases, and low levels of mycotoxins.

Climate change is upon us and is affecting wheat production due to increased temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns. This has led to a decline in the wheat area under cultivation, particular in the Free State. Climate change is likely to also increase pest populations, disease pressure and alter life cycles of pest species. There is also a possibility of pest migration to new areas.

There is therefore a huge opportunity for biotech companies to develop GM wheat to increase yields, and through development of wheat varieties that are drought resistant, disease resistant and herbicide resistant. GM wheat in SA would change the prospects of wheat yields in the midst of climatic changes.

The adoption of GM wheat would help SA farmers harvest more from fewer inputs by reducing the damage caused by drought, weeds, pest and diseases.

Athenkosi Makebe,Via e-mail

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture master plan hinges on logistics industry

Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the Durban Port shows attention is being given to challenges
Opinion
2 weeks ago

The world is dry and hungry but GM crops could change all that

Biotech is eyeing wheat in Latin America and China as Bioceres warns about future food shortages
World
1 week ago

African sovereign debt: sorting the wheat from the chaff

Investors need to be selective in portfolio construction as Covid-19’s economic effect has varied between countries
Opinion
1 week ago

