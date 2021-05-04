LETTER: Factionalism warrants serious concern

Given that our country and its citizens’ future wellbeing is dependent on the competence of the political parties that purport to represent them in parliament, the laws that they pass, the executive they choose and the judiciary they help appoint, the nation should be in a state of serious concern, even panic.

Our political party establishments are selfishly embroiled in internal dissent and factionalism, confused about the role and relevance of race and how to deal with it and generally unable to produce or implement viable socioeconomic policies and practices that will alleviate poverty, unemployment and inequity in SA.

Notwithstanding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s glib, silky performance at the Zondo commission, the fact is that he is not in control of his party and the ANC continues to meander meaninglessly in a delta of divergent policies, proposals and propositions that simply end up going nowhere.

The DA is captured by the hubris of some of its leaders, is hamstrung by its inability to project itself as a genuine representative of black and coloured people and continues to mismanage its own internal crises.

The EFF has no card to play other than racial confrontation, and the predominantly white Freedom Front Plus can never become a realistic agent for change given SA’s multiracial composition.

In this messy, inadequate political environment it is highly likely that a majority of South Africans would welcome and support the establishment of a new central party political structure capable of being manned and led by a selection of aspiring, current and past politicians of real vision, ability, integrity and courage, and who see politics as a vocation and not as a self-enrichment opportunity.

For example, those excellent individuals from across the spectrum of our society who founded and support the Defend our Democracy campaign would do SA a far greater service if they formed the nucleus of such a party and actually got determinedly, directly and emphatically involved in renewing our political structures and changing the course of events in our country.

David Gant, Kenilworth

