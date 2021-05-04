Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Audits crippling businesses

04 May 2021 - 17:54
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Due to Covid-19 and the lockdown many businesses have embarked upon extensive retrenchments or the suspension of employment agreements until the businesses are back to full strength. In practice this means literally thousands of businesses in the country are employing less than 50% of their normal employment complement.

A rather nasty situation has arisen in that the Compensation Fund will not just supply certificates of compliance for those businesses. The department will earmark every business for an audit when they see less than 50% of their staff are reported.

No certificate of compliance will be issued until the audit has been completed. These audits can take months. In the interim businesses can’t do any business until they have their certificate of compliance. This shocking situation is crippling hundreds of small businesses.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA deputy employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ALLAN GREENBLO: How Sars holds the key to accountability for Zondo revelations

In a flash, a clampdown on white-collar criminals would belie investors’ negative perceptions of a crime-riddled SA
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Auditor-general calls for civil service shake-up

Competence, stability and accountability are crucial, says Maluleke
Opinion
3 weeks ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Culture of accountability should augment improved audits

Draft framework for the professionalisation of the public service is central to business’ hopes
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Mantashe playing fast and loose with ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: No surprise that Zondo knocks at the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PHILISIWE MTHETHWA: Storm brewing over puzzling ...
Opinion
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: SA’s energy expansion and the risk ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: Living on the never-never in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Unions want workers represented on insurance and compensation fund boards

National / Labour

Penalties in compensation bill are draconian, says Minerals Council SA

National

LETTER: Those with domestic workers must read new ruling

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.