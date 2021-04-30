LETTER: Freedom encompasses a generosity of spirit

Freedom is more than a government decree; it is a process, a state of mind. Yes, of course, governments can and should create conditions conducive to freedom, but each of us must make it a reality in our own lives and must have the generosity of spirit to also make that possible for our fellow travelers.

I have experienced people living in democracies who are still living in spiritual bondage, and people living in bondage but spiritually free. We daily see people in the “Land of the free” on our screens who are still living in the bondage of outdated ideologies enslaving their spirit and making others the victims of their beliefs.

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others”, said Nelson Mandela, a man whose spirit remained free during a 27-year jail sentence. Yet we celebrated this year’s Freedom Day in the shadow of those who live in a way that does not respect and enhance the freedom of others.

I salute the Defend our Democracy movement, which seeks to restore the freedom made possible by people who put country above own interest. It is a revival of the spirit of the Rainbow Nation.

“It always seems impossible until it is done” ∼ Nelson Mandela.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

