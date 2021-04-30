LETTER: Did or did not chicken dumping take place?

Opinion / Letters

Can Mr Wolpert confirm or that such activity took place on his watch?

While I’m delighted that David Wolpert agrees that chicken dumping is wrong and damages local producers, he is disappointingly evasive about whether this pernicious practice continues (“SA poultry is doing fine, so ignore the alarmist letters”, April 28).

In a tweet earlier this month he said it appears as if dumping is happening. He now says he concedes nothing of the sort. So let’s put him on the spot.

Can Wolpert deny that chicken imports are being dumped here? More specifically, can he deny that chicken was dumped in this country between July 2017 and June 2020, as claimed in the local poultry industry’s anti-dumping application?

For much of that period, Wolpert was CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters. Importers are well aware of the prices paid for chicken from Brazil and the EU. Did dumping happen on your watch, Mr Wolpert? Yes or No?

Francois Baird
FairPlay

