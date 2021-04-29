Opinion / Letters

LETTER: GM wheat would be welcome in SA

SA’s maize industry has enjoyed an astonishing improvement in yields since the adoption of genetically modified seeds

29 April 2021 - 11:10
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PRASHANTH VISHWANATHAN
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PRASHANTH VISHWANATHAN

The article on the potential for global food shortages refers (“The world is dry and hungry but GM crops could change all that”, April 26).

SA’s maize industry has enjoyed an astonishing improvement in yields since the adoption of genetically modified (GM) seeds in the 2000/2001 production season. Yields improved from an average of 2.8 tonnes per hectare in 2000/2001 to about 5.9 tonnes per hectare in the 2019/2020 production season.

The expansion in irrigation also contributed to this improvement to an extent. Wheat, which is non-GM, has not seen a noticeable improvement in yields over this period — the national yield has remained stable at about 2.9 tonnes per hectare. The decline in area planted for wheat over the years, combined with this lack of improvement in yields, has led to SA importing roughly half its annual wheat consumption of 3.2-million tonnes.

For this reason, I find the prospect of GM wheat encouraging. This is a space SA agriculturalists should keep an eye on, as it could be a game-changer for our wheat industry.

Wandile Sihlobo
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture master plan hinges on logistics industry

Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the Durban Port shows attention is being given to challenges
Opinion
1 week ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Onus is on government to communicate agricultural master plan to former homeland areas

Effort should be made to ensure there is shared understanding of objectives
Opinion
1 week ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Expropriation debate must not sap energy from agricultural master plan

The R1bn Agri-Industrial Fund promises to help ignite the sector
Opinion
3 weeks ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Brics countries offer export opportunities to SA’s booming agricultural sector

Policymakers’ engagements with their Brics counterparts should be aimed at lowering tariffs and tackling non-tariff barriers
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Making SA great — at the expense of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PAUL MASHATILE: Cadre deployment is still ...
Opinion
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Government’s lackadaisical approach ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STEVEN KUO: Black Business Council should target ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Changes to discrimination law will make social ...
Opinion

Related Articles

How the container crisis has affected global food trade

World

Food insecurity in DRC soars on pandemic and conflicts

World / Africa

Brazil’s ‘water farms’ last hope to fight drought and ensure sustainability

World / Americas

Why global food prices are set to keep rising

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.