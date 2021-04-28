LETTER: Voting for ABANC from now on

It was a breath of fresh air to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa imploring people who attended his Freedom Day address not to vote for corrupt and crooked politicians. This is a great leap forward, for as we all know and have experienced first-hand, the ANC is corrupt from top to bottom.

It has stolen from the people of the country in every single department, municipality, bureau and office in which its members govern and sign the cheques.

So, we have it from the horse’s mouth, which the ANC will, of course, in the coming days vehemently deny, that we must all vote for the ABANC (anybody but the ANC), in every election from this day forward.

The ANC is well past its sell-by date and must be relegated to the garbage heap of history, like the Nationalist Party in SA and Communist Party of the former USSR.

Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.