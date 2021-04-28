Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Check the facts (and figures) over poultry dumping

Francois Baird, not chicken importers, need better arguments, and to do more thorough research

28 April 2021 - 15:53
Picture: 123RF/DUY BOX
Picture: 123RF/DUY BOX

I found Francois Baird’s latest letter quite an eye-opener (“Chicken importers require better arguments,” April 25). Better arguments are not the problem — I would suggest Baird requires better knowledge. From all his letters it is blatantly apparent that he is like a dog with a bone — only this bone has no meat.

He clearly does not understand anti-dumping law or practice and is totally oblivious to his own clients’ trading reports. He screams incessantly that dumping is illegal but is completely unaware that it is not actionable unless there is clear and unambiguous evidence of material injury, with dumping being the cause.

Causality is not easy to prove, and the application made by his clients, as well as their trading accounts and reports, all point elsewhere.

Baird has no knowledge of the importance and structuring of export and normal values and the various processes required and methods permitted to be used to arrive at constructed values, when required. Reading the application it appears there will be huge issues in this area, because consultants don’t always do the hard yards. That’s what Baird’s clients discovered when the World Trade Organization ruled against a previous faulty dumping application of theirs.

In his letter, Baird refers to three consecutive years of dumping damage (without any mention of clear causality), yet one of those three years provided a record industry profit. So what caused those record profits? If he studied the financials he would know that it was favourably low feed costs. The same feed costs that are now the industry’s material injury cause, as actually mentioned by Baird’s clients in the financials he doesn’t read.

If you are going to go out on a limb making all sorts of claims then at least understand anti-dumping law and practice, as well as the dumping application and applicable financial reports. If Baird had that knowledge, he would also not have referred to the “fat profits” importers are chasing. They pale into insignificance when compared to the total earnings of some of his clients’ executives. 

Anthony Peerie, Sandringham 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

LETTER: SA poultry is doing fine, so ignore the alarmist letters

Francois Baird resorts to scare tactics and sloganeering when it comes to chicken dumping
Opinion
3 hours ago

Astral warns of big profit drop in first half

Headline profit is to fall at least a third in the poultry producer’s half-year to end-March, amid rising prices of grains, soybeans and maize
Companies
9 hours ago

LETTER: Chicken importers require better arguments

Importer supporters concede that dumping should stop but argue, incorrectly, that import volumes are not high and do no huge harm
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Zondo’s golden opportunity to ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Scamming the ANC scammers
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: India’s Covid-19 tragedy highlights ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Scars of Absa remaking ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
FRANS CRONJE: Banks being set up for failure to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Chicken importers require better arguments

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shouting fire in the chicken coop

Opinion / Letters

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Astral Foods is winning the power play

Opinion

LETTER: Idea that EU has ‘huge surplus’ of chicken ready for dumping is ...

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.