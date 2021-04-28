LETTER: Check the facts (and figures) over poultry dumping

I found Francois Baird’s latest letter quite an eye-opener (“Chicken importers require better arguments,” April 25). Better arguments are not the problem — I would suggest Baird requires better knowledge. From all his letters it is blatantly apparent that he is like a dog with a bone — only this bone has no meat.

He clearly does not understand anti-dumping law or practice and is totally oblivious to his own clients’ trading reports. He screams incessantly that dumping is illegal but is completely unaware that it is not actionable unless there is clear and unambiguous evidence of material injury, with dumping being the cause.

Causality is not easy to prove, and the application made by his clients, as well as their trading accounts and reports, all point elsewhere.

Baird has no knowledge of the importance and structuring of export and normal values and the various processes required and methods permitted to be used to arrive at constructed values, when required. Reading the application it appears there will be huge issues in this area, because consultants don’t always do the hard yards. That’s what Baird’s clients discovered when the World Trade Organization ruled against a previous faulty dumping application of theirs.

In his letter, Baird refers to three consecutive years of dumping damage (without any mention of clear causality), yet one of those three years provided a record industry profit. So what caused those record profits? If he studied the financials he would know that it was favourably low feed costs. The same feed costs that are now the industry’s material injury cause, as actually mentioned by Baird’s clients in the financials he doesn’t read.

If you are going to go out on a limb making all sorts of claims then at least understand anti-dumping law and practice, as well as the dumping application and applicable financial reports. If Baird had that knowledge, he would also not have referred to the “fat profits” importers are chasing. They pale into insignificance when compared to the total earnings of some of his clients’ executives.

Anthony Peerie, Sandringham

