LETTER: Constitution defines Reserve Bank’s mandate

The Reserve Bank is not independent because it is an institution whose main purpose (mandate), powers and functions are prescribed by the constitution. According to section 223, the Bank is “the central bank of the republic and is regulated in terms of an act of parliament”.

Its main objective is, according to section 224 (1), “to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth”. The Bank must perform its mandate, according to section 224(2), “without fear, favour or prejudice”, but can only exercise it “independently” after it has been clarified through “regular consultation with the minister of finance”.

The powers and functions of the Bank are, according to section 225, “those which are ordinarily exercised and performed by central banks and must be determined by a parliamentary act and must be exercised or performed subject to the conditions prescribed in terms of this act”.

