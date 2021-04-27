Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Constitution defines Reserve Bank’s mandate

Bank is not independent because its main purpose, powers and functions are prescribed by the constitution

27 April 2021 - 23:51
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda’s conversation with SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago refers (“Why the Reserve Bank must be independent”, April 23).

The Reserve Bank is not independent because it is an institution whose main purpose (mandate), powers and functions are prescribed by the constitution. According to section 223, the Bank is “the central bank of the republic and is regulated in terms of an act of parliament”.

Its main objective is, according to section 224 (1), “to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth”. The Bank must perform its mandate, according to section 224(2), “without fear, favour or prejudice”, but can only exercise it “independently” after it has been clarified through “regular consultation with the minister of finance”.

The powers and functions of the Bank are, according to section 225, “those which are ordinarily exercised and performed by central banks and must be determined by a parliamentary act and must be exercised or performed subject to the conditions prescribed in terms of this act”.

Fanie Brink
Bothaville

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank must be independent

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda spoke to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
Economy
4 days ago

Kganyago suggests record-low rates to remain in 2021

The Reserve Bank governor says inflation is under control and the economy needs the support
Economy
5 days ago

Reserve Bank warns of K-shaped recovery

Two-speed revival is expected across local sectors — as well as between developed and emerging nations
Economy
1 week ago

Reserve Bank can keep rates low, Lesetja Kganyago says

Policy makers see risks to the inflation outlook as balanced and feel that they can continue to offer support to the economy, Kganyago says
Economy
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Scars of Absa remaking ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
FRANS CRONJE: Banks being set up for failure to ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Constitution defines Reserve Bank’s ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Who benefits from Cabo Delgado attack?
Opinion / Letters
5.
SA stands to benefit from carbon credits
Opinion

Related Articles

WATCH | Join Business Day editor in conversation with SA Reserve Bank governor ...

Companies

BUSI MAVUSO: Reserve Bank’s control over inflation shows importance of ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Kganyago’s success in taming inflation means SA is no Turkey on rates

Opinion / Editorials

Let’s hope Reserve Bank is not allowing a good crisis to go to waste

Opinion

Reserve Bank has room for stimulus if another virus wave comes, says Kganyago

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.