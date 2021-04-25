LETTER: Who benefits from Cabo Delgado attack?

It is an amazing coincidence that the attack by Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado occurred within hours of Total announcing its intention to resume work at the huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant outside Palma (“Violence blows up Mozambique LNG hopes as firms flee”, April 21).

No-one yet has asked the question why, and who gets to benefit from the shutdown. Qatar has the world’s third largest reserves, and is the worlds largest exporter of LNG. It has also been declared a supporter of Islamic fundamentalist (read terror) organisations by the US and Saudi Arabia. I’m sure someone somewhere is putting two and two together to see if it equals four.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

