Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who benefits from Cabo Delgado attack?

25 April 2021 - 17:39
Picture: REUTERS.
Picture: REUTERS.

It is an amazing coincidence that the attack by Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado occurred within hours of Total announcing its intention to resume work at the huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant outside Palma (“Violence blows up Mozambique LNG hopes as firms flee”, April 21).

No-one yet has asked the question why, and who gets to benefit from the shutdown. Qatar has the world’s third largest reserves, and is the worlds largest exporter of LNG. It has also been declared a supporter of Islamic fundamentalist (read terror) organisations by the US and  Saudi Arabia. I’m sure someone somewhere is putting two and two together to see if it equals four.

Bernard Benson 
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Violence blows up Mozambique LNG hopes as firms flee

Total is terminating its businesses as Islamic State-linked attacks cost companies billions and cause thousands to flee to the capital
World
4 days ago

UN warns nearly a million face hunger in Mozambique after terror attack

World Food Programme says surge of displaced people from northern Mozambique has worsened food shortages
World
1 week ago

LETTER: Specialised unit could deter Mozambique insurgents

Drones and helicopters would provide surveillance
Opinion
1 week ago

Sadc team to assess IS threat in Mozambique, but no definitive response yet

The organisation has already held a series of meetings on the conflict and has just condemned the violence thus far
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Putin’s brazen leadership shows up former Soviet ...
Opinion
2.
Zanu-PF taking leaf out of Kremlin’s book should ...
Opinion
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How the DA cornered itself on ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Scars of Absa remaking ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Is there truth beneath Tokyo Sexwale’s ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

‘Some hid in the sea’: Islamist attack on Mozambique town a turning point in ...

World / Africa

LETTER: Islamic State a stain moving through Africa

Opinion / Letters

Mozambique city overwhelmed by people fleeing Islamist violence

World / Africa

Behind the deadly Mozambique attacks

Features / Africa

Military contractor to leave Mozambique soon

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.