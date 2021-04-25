LETTER: Problems create more problems

Opinion / Letters

Your article headlined (“Public Sector Association threatens industrial action over 0% wage offer” April 18) refers.

In 1962 blacks had overtaken whites as the wealthiest group in Erehwon, thanks to its aggressive affirmative action policies. However, equality had been achieved by bringing whites down to the same level as blacks. In addition, most of the wealth taken from whites had disappeared into the pockets of the black elite. Consequently, most blacks were poorer than they had been during the colonial era (primarily due to inefficiency and a shrinking economy).

Unfortunately, getting rid of the government of Erehwon was far easier said than done. This was because of the government’s habit of doling out well-paid jobs to underqualified, unneeded employees, who subsequently voted for it out of a fear of being retrenched by a new government.

However, by the late 1970s most state-owned enterprises were running at huge losses and the government was forced by pressure from the international community to reduce its wage bill. This created major turmoil within the governing party, with one senior member warning that several powerful generals were threatening to help the trade unions overthrow the party’s existing leadership if it continued with its so-called austerity measures.

Accordingly, the government tried to win the generals over by giving members of the armed forces a generous salary increase. Sadly, the government was broke and had to raise taxes to fund these increases, which led to civil unrest and forced it to keep hiring more and more soldiers.

Eventually, this vicious cycle resulted in tiny, impoverished Erehwon — which in 1984 had 71 times as many soldiers as schoolteachers — invading a neighbouring country in what analysts believe was little more than an attempt to distract its citizens from the country’s domestic problems.

All of which is probably not particularly surprising when one considers that Erehwon’s colonial masters had apparently never explained that the only way to get oneself out of a hole is to stop digging.

It’s as simple as that, Ace.

Terence Grant
Cape Town

