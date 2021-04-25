LETTER: Is there truth beneath Tokyo Sexwale’s madness?

There is truth underneath the fog that is Tokyo Sexwale’s madness. To me it boils down to two choices: do I believe a guy who takes advice from Ranjeni Munusamy, is obsessed with the SA Reserve Bank governor title and wants to be a Twitter king? Or do I trust a comrade who closed Chris Hani’s eyes?

Sexwale likes to pull stunts such as the one-night stand in Diepsloot on a cold winter’s night, just to pretend he cares about the poor. But the Heritage Fund scandal is not one of those.

When it comes to the post-1994 ANC, comrades, expect anything. These guys have turned the whole government into one Nigerian 419 scam. The biggest crooks are not the ones wearing orange overalls but our leaders in the Union Buildings, the provinces, municipalities and parliament.

All I will do for now is get some popcorn and watch as the comrades devour one another on national television. Corruption will be televised.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

