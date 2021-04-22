Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Likely that a long postponement of Zuma’s trial is inevitable

Billy Downer SC and Zuma are not in the same league when it comes to the forensic skills and legal education/experience required to run a complex criminal trial over months

22 April 2021 - 12:05
Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg, Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg, Picture: Veli Nhlapo

The withdrawal of the attorneys acting for Jacob Zuma in his (mainly) 20th century corruption case means his counsel are without a mandate.

The Daily News reported that he intends representing himself in the trial, which should be interesting if the judge presiding allows it. Everyone has the right to a fair trial, which includes the right to have a legal practitioner assigned by the state at state expense, “if substantial injustice would otherwise result”.[C 35(1)(g)].

Billy Downer SC and Zuma are not in the same league when it comes to the forensic skills and legal education/experience required to run a complex criminal trial over months if not years in the high court. It seems likely that a long postponement of the trial set down for May 17 is inevitable.

Schabir Shaik, who faced similar charges for corrupting Zuma, was sentenced to 15 years. That is the same sentence that can be expected if our prosecutors move nimbly to charge Zuma for decapitating the National Prosecuting Authority by paying Mxolisi Nxasana (with public money) to walk away from his post as national director of public prosecutions only 22 months into his 10-year term of office.

That deal has already been ruled illegal in related civil proceedings. Everyone involved has deposed to affidavits. The criminal complaint of corruption laid in 2015 has been languishing on the desk of an overly protective Zuma appointee for too long. The trial would be over in a week, and success would bring with it a sentence comparable to that expected if the Shaik related charges can be proved after so long a lapse of time and at the end of an arduous trial of great length.

The National Prosecuting Authority is constitutionally obliged to make effective, efficient and economic use of resources.[C195(1)]. It should, diligently and without delay [C237], dust off the Nxasana related docket. It contains a draft charge sheet prepared by two eminent Cape silks on the instructions of Accountability Now in 2015.

Paul Hoffman SC
Accountability Now

