LETTER: Centrist party is a long way off

While agreeing with David Gant’s sentiment, I wouldn’t put money on it any time soon (“Strong centrist party needed”, April 19). We have enough small parties that started with grand ideas and had to settle for a seat, a nice salary and three square meals a day. If the DA struggles to form an effective opposition, who does Gant think can pull it off?

Carol Paton was right on the money with her column (“ANC deployment at heart of its failure to govern SA”, April 19). Anyone watching the Zondo commission recently might have a problem trying to close their mouth from astonishment.

ANC chair Gwede Mantashe made a brave effort to explain the governing party’s cadre deployment policy of swapping competent white racists for incompetent black ones, and acting surprised that the civil service in large parts of the country has collapsed.

Political parties seem to be governed by the laws of gravity. They operate only slowly over great distance. If President Cyril Ramaphosa can continue to grind down the baddies and build confidence with the public at large, we might eventually find the ANC and DA locked in a sensible embrace like the Earth and the moon.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

