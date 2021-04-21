Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A fine mess the ANC has got us into

There is not much common sense on display from Jessie Duarte and Ace Magashule

21 April 2021 - 16:21
ANC Head office Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
I recently heard on the news that ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is accusing the Zondo commission of targeting the party. Is she not aware that the ANC is the governing party and as such is solely responsible for the dreadful state of the economy, our rundown infrastructure, state capture and corruption? The party is now apologising, but as my children used to say: “sorry doesn’t help”.

Then there is ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who wants to take control of everything. Is he not aware that as the governing party for the past 26 years the ANC has had control of the levers of power and all state-owned enterprises, most of which are now bankrupt? Just look at the mess the economy and country are in under ANC control.

There is really not much common sense on display here. Let’s hope both Duarte and Magashule are both soon put out in the cold where they belong.    

David Wantling
Via e-mail

