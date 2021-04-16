Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame Big Pharma, blame the government

Some of the strange rules and regulations of our lockdowns made the SA government the laughing stock of the world

16 April 2021 - 16:39
Health minister Zweli Mkhize arriving at Dora Nginza Hospital. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
For the health minister to say, “We have found ourselves in the precarious position of having to choose between saving our citizens’ lives and risking putting the country’s assets into private hands” is rich (“Zweli Mkhize blames Big Pharma for vaccine delivery delays”, April 14).

In essence, the whole concept of a lockdown is just that. Our government put in some really weird rules and regulations during the SA lockdown, destroying the economy and thereby further destroying peoples lives. Some of these strange rules and regulations made the SA government the laughing stock of the world.

For instance, at one stage you couldn’t buy a short sleeve T-shirt unless it was going to be worn as an undergarment. Even more ridiculous was the fact that you couldn’t buy open=toed sandals. 

People will recall that at one particular juncture many shelves in the supermarkets were closed because it was against regulations to sell particular goods.

No-one could explain to me or anyone else why you could buy one thing and not another. The government has clearly been making up rules and regulations on the hop, in many cases without rhyme or reason.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow labour & employment minister

