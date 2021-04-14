LETTER: Don’t let Ace Magashule escape the net

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has cleverly attempted to deflect the national executive committee of the party’s step- aside resolution by casting the net out to also catch hundreds or thousands of purportedly corrupt cadres.

His agenda is clear: net enough allegedly rotten fish and, to save themselves, they will save him. The obnoxious resolution will be rescinded. Indeed, Magashule is a master manipulator. But the reform side, which provided the majority support for the step-aside resolution, has the answer. The only answer.

Failing this, Magashule will succeed. This is to acknowledge that corruption is deep-seated. An all-or-nothing approach will harvest nothing. It’s not perfect, but in the real world the only workable way to proceed is to apply the step-aside rule to those charged for alleged crimes exceeding a relatively high threshhold amount.

Sadly, there are still quite a number in this category, but there must be multiples more below this threshold. The smaller fish will seize the moment and swim away. So let us net the big fish, where the rot starts.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

