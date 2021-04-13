Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The case for land reform is moral and economic

Expropriation without compensation stands to place extensive powers in the hands of a state that has demonstrated scant trustworthiness

13 April 2021 - 12:05
Picture: 123RF/ZYCH
Picture: 123RF/ZYCH

Carol Paton says little that is original in her column on land politics (“Land matters. It is as simple and as complicated as that”, April 8).

Land matters, of course, and the role land dispossession played in impoverishing black people is a matter of historical record. The case for land reform is moral and economic.

Whether resolving the “land question” — assuming that is possible — offers a solution to SA’s socioeconomic and political malaise is less certain. Survey after survey has found that land reform (particularly in its agrarian expression) is not a major priority for most South Africans; rather, as befits a rapidly urbanising population, employment and the mobility it provides in a modern consumer economy dominates.

That said, properly executed land reform would hold benefits for its beneficiaries, and for the economy at large. Yet one needs to understand the limits of this: agriculture is a tough, unforgiving industry and contributes less than 3% of GDP. While policy, land reform is simply not a large-scale solution for a SA’s malaise.

The immediate question is not the general principle or imperative of land reform, but the policies proposed (at least nominally) to drive it. Expropriation without compensation — driven by a constitutional amendment, new expropriation legislation and other measures, such as the valuer-general’s regulations — stands to place extensive powers in the hands of a state that has demonstrated scant trustworthiness or even interest in undertaking its responsibilities.

The Institute of Race Relations believes this will do little to advance a productive land-reform agenda; indeed, it will establish the framework for taking across the economy, of which land will likely not be the most valuable. The consequences will be dire, and could foreclose SA’s prospects.

(This would presumably be recognisable in Paton’s reference to “considerations that are not unimportant: the impact of land reform and expropriation on the market, the banks and investor sentiment”. And, one might add, the lives of ordinary South Africans.)

SA must proceed with caution lest in the name of addressing historic wrongs we visit a new set on the present.

Terence Corrigan, Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words may be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

State targets land owned by SOEs for reform programme

Minister Patricia de Lille tells MPs that state-owned entities cannot hold on to land that is not being used
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Land reform needs careful weighing of outcomes

Redress of wrongs of the past may seem acceptable, but the efficacy of what follows after the land has been confiscated may be minimal
Opinion
16 hours ago

ANN BERNSTEIN: Expropriation Bill is not as bad as portrayed, but the crux lies in implementation

While the proposed legislation needs amendments, what matters is that officials understand the intention of the law
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa may now suspend John ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
CAROL PATON: Puzzling probe means it’s a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI: Political rhetoric to speed ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Who will Ebrahim Patel blame when chicken ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Tax evaders should consider if evasion ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Have spud farmers had their chips?

Business

No policy certainty if expropriation is still on the table

Opinion

CAROL PATON: Land matters. It is as simple and as complicated as that

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.