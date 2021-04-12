Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA leaders asleep at the wheel ahead of Mozambique attacks

President, ambassador and intelligence minister should resign

12 April 2021 - 21:04
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SA's ambassador to Maputo, Siphiwe Nyanda, said on state television that his government “definitely had no idea” the Islamist insurgency attack on the port town of Palma in Mozambique was coming. He just happened to be nearby at the time (yeah, right), and not his embassy 2,000km away. His tone was highly defensive.

When a non-career diplomat puts up his own lack of knowledge as an excuse for inaction one should pay attention. He, President Cyril Ramaphosa and intelligence minister Ayanda Dhlolo gave no advisory warning to South Africans there, let alone an evacuation order. Nor to any other Africans for that matter, who endured days of terror trying to keep their heads while those around them were losing theirs. There were mass executions and torture, disappearances and one of our nationals is confirmed murdered.

These luminaries were all literally asleep at the wheel, a mouse click away from deep narcosis judging from a report by Africa Investment Partners in Washington three weeks before the first shots were fired on March 24. Granular details were laid out, including the timing, force numbers involved (including a seaward support attack), weaponry, tactics and operational intentions of these Islamic State killers. All came to pass in horrifying detail.

In this light one has to ask whether these three are in touch with their own shoe laces. The government's blanket excuse has moved beyond paper thin to abysmally inadequate, and suggests dereliction of duty at the least, more likely a studied indifference to the welfare of South Africans, which negates the rationale for their holding public office. If, for a fraction of a nanosecond, they have reflected with regret they should earnestly consider resigning forthwith.

Meanwhile, parliament should convene an inquiry as a priority to investigate who in government knew what and when they knew it.

Azaad Moegemaat
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Specialised unit could deter Mozambique insurgents

Drones and helicopters would provide surveillance
Opinion
3 hours ago

Sadc team to assess IS threat in Mozambique, but no definitive response yet

The organisation has already held a series of meetings on the conflict and has just condemned the violence thus far
World
3 hours ago

WATCH: How the attacks in Mozambique could affect the region

Security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman talks to Business Day TV about the suspected IS-linked attacks in Mozambique
World
3 days ago

Southern Africa’s freedom from terrorism is at stake in fight for Palma

Another victory for the jihadists in Mozambique could render counterterrorism measures futile
Opinion
6 days ago

‘Some hid in the sea’: Islamist attack on Mozambique town a turning point in Africa’s ignored war

Mozambican government’s failure to contain the insurgency faces unprecedented scrutiny
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa may now suspend John ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Rocketing JSE Alsi leaves ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Expropriation Bill is not as bad ...
Opinion
4.
China is paying dearly for its unofficial ban on ...
Opinion
5.
Graeme Bloch: a life of commitment and love
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Islamic State a stain moving through Africa

Opinion / Letters

Cash-strapped SA needs a lean and mean defence force

Opinion

Total pulls staff from Mozambique site amid clashes, sources say

World / Africa

Behind the deadly Mozambique attacks

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.