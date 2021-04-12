LETTER: Let’s not forget golf sensation Sewsunker Sewgolum

Lali Stander’s fascinating article on SA golfers underlined the extraordinary treasure trove of world-class golfers produced by SA over the past century (“A string of unsung heroes in SA’s golf history”, April 7). As a sports writer on the Daily News and the Star in the 1960s I met and reported on the success of many of these golfers.

You could add many other names to the list of champions: Denis Hutchinson, who also won the SA Open as an amateur, Dale Hayes, Jannie le Roux and Hugh Baiocchi, who scored one of the lowest four-round totals in winning the Transvaal Amateur at Rand Park.

But there is one glaring omission from Stander’s list — Sewsunker “Papwa” Sewgolum, the illiterate Durban Indian caddie who played with an upside-down grip and became a worldwide phenomenon. He won six big tournaments, including three Dutch Open titles, and also finished 13th in the 1963 British Open.

But it was the three wins at home that made him famous. As a nonwhite in apartheid SA he had to obtain special government permission to compete in a Grand Prix event and two Natal Opens. I covered all three of his wins in these tournaments. His triumph in his first Natal Open caused a sensation because under the apartheid laws he was barred from using the clubhouse and received his winning prize outside in pouring rain while the rest of the prize-winners received theirs in the comfort of the clubhouse. I wrote the story, which evoked worldwide condemnation of the apartheid policies.

Two years later Sewgolum won his second Natal Open title, beating Gary Player, who came second. Thereafter, the government banned him permanently from ever again playing in whites-only tournaments — unleashing further global outcries and hastening the international ban on sports contact with SA.

Sewgolum died penniless aged about 50 (he never really knew his exact age). But for these draconian apartheid restrictions one wonders just how far he could have gone in the game, unorthodox grip or not.

Derek du Plessis

Sunninghill

