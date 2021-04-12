LETTER: Kantor careless in conflating capital with land

Brian Kantor is careless in conflating capital with land ("Why protecting property is so necessary", April 8). Land costs about 16 years of rent in advance — you will be unlucky if it sells for less. This is not the same with buildings (the capital), which won’t last a generation before the renovators or wreckers come knocking.

All man-made things depreciate, some faster than others. So a plot in Clifton was worth nothing the day before Jan van Riebeeck landed. One fetched R30m in February 2021.

Joshua Nkomo, the past Zimbabwean vice-president, gave better advice in his version of perpetual quitrent tenure: “We don't believe in trading land or selling land, no. And in any government that I lead you can be certain those practices must go. That does not mean we will be taking people's land. It means that other people who haven't got money will have a chance to use land, which is the common property of everybody.

“And if they have to pay some rates or rent, that will go to a general fund of the people. In this way citizens can use as much land as they want. Our system is this: once you use land, that land belongs to you. But you have not bought it. You cannot sell it to someone. The land belongs to the people, but everything on that land is yours.”

These are not freeholds, for entry cost is one month’s rent, every month. It makes land affordable at all income levels and replaces deadweight taxes on work, investment and shopping. Our South African Singapore.

Peter Meakin, Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.