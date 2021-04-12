LETTER: Dumping not core issue bedevilling local poultry industry

Francois Baird's letter refers (“Dumping is not free trade, it’s predatory”, April 7). Up front, after retiring from the industry nearly three years ago I have tried my best to be as impartial as possible. I now have a better understanding of local poultry’s great successes as well as its many difficulties and challenges.

I have no wish to enter into a slugfest with either side and have already taken flak from importers for “supporting local industry” on certain issues, but I will not compromise my integrity.

I totally agree with Baird that dumping has taken place (after all, there are existing dumping duties) and therefore tariff sanction is the lawful response. However, the mere existence of dumping does not in itself automatically produce an accurate dumping margin, nor prove material injury.

Here is where I disagree with Baird. The financials of both Astral Foods and RCL clearly cite abnormally high feed costs as the main reason for current difficulties. Astral actually states that in its 2020 financial report that “feed costs remains the key driver of profitability”. Both companies’ financials devoted great detail to the effects of SA's poor economy, worsened by Covid-19.

They also raise the dumping claims regularly, but the overriding impression I gained from the financial documents is that most of their problems relate to the other two issues.

My other problem is that recent tariff increases (together with the global and local economic crises) have devastated import volumes to the point where they threaten nobody. There is no real injury threat from future imports, especially with almost all of the EU being currently closed to poultry exports to SA due to avian influenza, with such closures likely to endure for a considerable time.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

