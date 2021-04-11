LETTER: Give Third Umpire a red card

Isn’t it time you gave your Third Umpire a red card? To dismiss US senate minority leader Mitch McConnell as a “notorious hypocrite” is juvenile journalism of the worst kind.

Whoever gets to write this contrived guff is clearly in need of grown-up editorial supervision.

Richard McNeill

Noordhoek

