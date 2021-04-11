Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Give Third Umpire a red card

11 April 2021 - 16:10
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Isn’t it time you gave your Third Umpire a red card? To dismiss US senate minority leader Mitch McConnell as a “notorious hypocrite” is juvenile journalism of the worst kind.    

Whoever gets to write this contrived guff is clearly in need of grown-up editorial supervision.

Richard McNeill 
Noordhoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Joe Biden’s $2.25-trillion economic plan runs into trouble

Key Democrat demands tax changes in exchange for his support and Republican Mitch McConnell reiterates his opposition to Biden’s plan
World
5 days ago

LETTER: What to make of Mitch McConnell’s artifice in Senate?

Republican leader of the US Senate  squares his ‘hypocritical’ vote against Trump using narrow interpretation of impeachment
Opinion
1 month ago

Jamie Dimon says US could have ‘Goldilocks moment’ as Covid-19 eases

In his annual letter to shareholders, the JPMorgan Chase CEO speaks about fast and sustained growth while inflation ticks up gently
Companies
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China is paying dearly for its unofficial ban on ...
Opinion
2.
No policy certainty if expropriation is still on ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Amen, we whimper as false prophets ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: DA’s Maimane experiment
Opinion
5.
CAROL PATON: Land matters. It is as simple and as ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

McConnell wants to delay Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as matter of ...

World / Americas

Mitch McConnell tells Senate Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol riot

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.