Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom must stand up to union

11 April 2021 - 20:05
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

So the National Union of Mineworkers has opened its negotiating position with a demand for a 15% increase from Eskom, and indirectly from the taxpayers of this country.

I suggest Eskom management respond with a counterproposal of a 15% total salary reduction across the board. The unions have options — strike and destroy the country; accept the counter-offer or maintain current levels of income for some with retrenchment for the rest.

Actually, dream on. The ANC leadership has far smaller testicles than the late Maggie Thatcher!

Robert Stone 
Linden

