Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Opportunity to work is the type of redistribution vital to SA’s success

Never was wealth created without risk and work, and never was wealth created by the state

08 April 2021 - 17:04
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER

Ismail Lagardien appears to lean one way with his head and the opposite way with his heart when it comes to the Max Roser/Jason Hickel debate about global poverty (“When economists get blinkered by non-ideology,” April 6).

As I understand the debate, it is both about whether global poverty has fallen at all and about the extent to which capitalism/colonialism/free enterprise have contributed to the shift, one way or the other.

Stephen Pinker and others point to higher living standards, better health, lower poverty and many other measures by which society’s wellbeing may be measured. In my opinion these writers are more persuasive than Hickel, Thomas Piketty and their fellows.

Of course, these measures are global assessments. They are the average. They do not single out state failures, where poverty is inarguable. Yet it is in these failures that we may surely see the fatal consequence of the state usurping individual freedoms.

In today’s world we face a rising tide of demands for a share of perceived wealth, sometimes from those who have been unfairly excluded and sometimes from those who merely sense an opportunity. But never was wealth created without risk and work. And never was wealth created by the state.

If we want a just society we must recognise that redistribution is necessary. But it should be a redistribution of opportunity to work as far as possible. Our society should be a hothouse for new achievers who can create, not destroy, jobs. The state should do what it is supposed to do: enable, not disable.

Barry Hay
Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: SA simply cannot afford ailing SOEs

Unbelievably, at Eskom the average annual salary of its 46,665 employees is a staggering R785,557
Opinion
3 hours ago

UCT probes lecturer who told students that Hitler ‘committed no crime’

In a separate incident in 2019, political studies lecturer Lwazi Lushaba received a letter of reprimand from UCT for conduct that was ‘unacceptable‚ ...
National
4 hours ago

LETTER: Islamic State a stain moving through Africa

It is essential that Southern African Development Community countries take this violent threat seriously
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Pets replace children as fertility rates fall

However, Africa, with the world’s highest fertility rate of more than 2.6, will experience increasing levels of poverty, social disruption and ...
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: A national shutdown would be treason

Those supporting Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma should face the music
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: SA simply cannot afford ailing SOEs

Unbelievably, at Eskom the average annual salary of its 46,665 employees is a staggering R785,557
Opinion
3 hours ago

UCT probes lecturer who told students that Hitler ‘committed no crime’

In a separate incident in 2019, political studies lecturer Lwazi Lushaba received a letter of reprimand from UCT for conduct that was ‘unacceptable‚ ...
National
4 hours ago

LETTER: Islamic State a stain moving through Africa

It is essential that Southern African Development Community countries take this violent threat seriously
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Pets replace children as fertility rates fall

However, Africa, with the world’s highest fertility rate of more than 2.6, will experience increasing levels of poverty, social disruption and ...
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: A national shutdown would be treason

Those supporting Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma should face the music
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Everything but Ramaphosa’s hold on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MOELETSI MBEKI: Nationalist rule keeps SA’s ...
Opinion
3.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: We need knowledge production, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MIKE TEKE: South 32/Seriti deal is about taking a ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: With a huge war chest, what will ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.