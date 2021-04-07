LETTER: Dumping is not free trade, it’s predatory

The mysterious Mr Peerie gets his facts wrong in defending chicken importers (“Chicken dumping really just a red herring”, March 30). I say “mysterious” because I suspect he is using a pseudonym; it is difficult these days for anyone to exist without any online presence.

Real or not, Peerie tries to play down the damage dumped imports do to the local industry and its jobs, and misrepresents an application for antidumping duties as protectionism. As I noted in the article, he criticises, the industry’s application, [which] sets out in great detail the material injury inflicted by years of dumped imports (“Chicken importers need to read the literature on dumping,” March 30).

Peerie says he has read the application (620 pages and multiple annexures). He should also read the World Trade Organisation website for definitions of dumping and the measures that may be imposed to counter unfair trade, including antidumping duties.

Dumping is not free trade. SA’s poultry industry is among the most efficient in the world, but it cannot forever compete with dumped imports designed to destroy jobs, local producers and local economies in the most vulnerable rural sectors. That’s dumping, and it’s predatory.

Peerie implies that local producers make no issue of dumping in their financial statements. Strange, because he would find repeated statements by listed companies such as Astral and RCL Foods on the difficulties and losses caused by dumped imports.

Finally, FairPlay is an independent organisation founded to oppose dumping and promote fair trade under international rules. We have supported the local chicken and sugar industries, which are being harmed by predatory trade in the form of dumped imports.

The SA Poultry Association can speak for itself. And I, for one, write under my own name.

Francois Baird

Founder, FairPlay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.