LETTER: Objections show why steel duties should be scrapped

Oversupply and lower prices would allow the fabricators to compete with imports and save their businesses

05 April 2021 - 14:28
Your report on ArcelorMittal’s objections to the call for import duty refunds illustrated precisely why the current import duties should be scrapped immediately (“ArcelorMittal says removing steel import tariffs will hurt sector”, March 30).

ArcelorMittal, as a primary producer, obviously sees itself as embodying the “steel sector”. As the scrapping of import duties might result in a midyear oversupply on the local market, falling steel prices would render their out-of-date operations unprofitable. Thus the current tariffs must be maintained.

If one considers steel fabricators to also be an integral part of the “steel sector”, scrapping the current 18% tariff, which has made them uncompetitive with imported components, is simply a no-brainer. An oversupply of steel and lower prices would allow the fabricators to compete with imports, save their businesses and employ more skilled staff.

If ArcelorMittal wants to operate in this alternative definition of the “steel sector”, its inefficiencies cannot be condoned by swingeing tariffs on imported raw steel. Rather, it must fight for its corner, like all the fabricators, against imported product. If this means curtailing operations at Newcastle and Vanderbijlpark while reopening the mothballed Saldanha Bay steel plant, so be it.   

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

LETTER: Independent financial advisers are well informed

The public is not well equipped to fully comprehend all the facts needed when appointing a financial adviser
Opinion
8 hours ago

LETTER: Mashaba was no model mayor

Even the DA has admitted he gave the keys of the city to the EFF and damn the consequences — power at any cost
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: SA deserves the truth about vaccines

SA’s citizens deserve to know how the process is going to unfold
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Who gets naming rights if the ANC splits?

Like COPE, a split would doom the splitter to political oblivion
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Only his allies get dignity of their names in Cronje’s defence of Habib

What angers people like Frans Cronje is that the ‘slaves’ are exercising their agency and courageously staking their claim to be human
Opinion
5 days ago

