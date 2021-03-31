LETTER: Who gets naming rights if the ANC splits?

In all the recent commentary on the possibility of a coming split in the ANC there seems to have been little consideration of who would walk away with the name.

Clearly, the ANC tag resonates with a large community of voters who have no real ideological anchor. The brand is therefore a significant prize and, equally, an existential loss for the group that does not retain it. Witness the death of COPE.

So it seems to me that a split, which will doom the splitter to political oblivion, is most unlikely. Another COPE-like splinter, yes. A split that casts a significant body of either the “radical economic transformation/kleptocratic incompetents”, or the “Ramapozistas”, into an unbranded political wilderness, no.

Regrettably, we are doomed to an ongoing diet of ANC chaos and policy paralysis until the brand disintegrates under the weight of its own hubris.

David Clegg

St James

