LETTER: Why do we have overcrowded hospitals but jobless doctors and nurses?

Renaming William Nicol Drive in the north of the Joburg metro is surely not a priority, but the ANC thinks it is

30 March 2021 - 17:05
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

What should be our priorities as a country? The ANC-led Johannesburg municipality thinks renaming William Nicol Drive in the north of the metro is the main priority. Meanwhile the ANC mother body and media are obsessed with whether officials charged with corruption should step down, or what I prefer to call the “Magashule clause”.

Who cares what that road is called, or about ANC internal politics? I don't. I listened to the leaked tapes from the ANC NEC meeting. They were embarrassing. Are these the people we expect to lead this country to a better future? SA, you are on your own.

If mayor Geoff  Makhubo wants to honour Mama Winnie Mandela he should first clean up the pigsty that is Johannesburg's inner city streets. Then provide decent houses for people, and eradicate corruption and incompetence. When all that is done, he can rename any street he wants.

As for the ANC and media, why is no-one talking about our dysfunctional healthcare system? Why do we have overcrowded clinics and hospitals but jobless doctors and nurses? How do you rebuild a post-Covid-19 economy with unreliable Eskom?

These are my priorities.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

