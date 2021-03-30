Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Chinese embassy opposes report on Covid origin

Report on former CDC head’s speculation that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab should be treated as fake news

30 March 2021 - 19:16
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

We have noted that on March 29, the Business Day carried a Bloomberg report titled Former CDC head thinks the coronavirus came from Wuhan labThe report is based on the so-called speculations by some people with ulterior motives. It is extremely irresponsible to maliciously hype the origin-tracing of Covid-19. The Chinese embassy in SA is firmly opposed to this report and would like to make the following responses.  

The origin-tracing of Covid-19 is a complicated scientific issue, which calls for the concerted research efforts of scientists worldwide. China took the lead in conducting co-operation with the World Health Organization (WHO) in Covid-19 origin-tracing. From January 14 to February 10, a team of WHO experts from 10 countries, including the US, UK and Japan, went to China for a 28-day joint mission with Chinese experts. After the field visit and in-depth study, the WHO experts held a press conference to announce the main findings and conclusions of the mission, stating that the hypothesis that the virus is caused by a laboratory event is highly unlikely.

The authority of the conclusions of the WHO experts shall be respected. Respect for science and facts is the correct and effective way to explore how to deal with the unknown issues facing humankind. We firmly oppose any “politicised” disinformation about the pandemic.

We sincerely hope that the Business Day, as a serious and responsible media, can show real professionalism and uphold objectivity and justice, so as not to become a platform for the dissemination of fake news.  

Chinese embassy spokesperson  
Via e-mail

Former CDC head thinks the coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

Robert Redfield says the speed of human-to-human transmission makes him believe it was being worked on in a lab and escaped by accident
World
4 days ago

Governments and WHO want global treaty for future pandemics

In an article co-signed by world leaders, the EU and the WHO, the group says the coronavirus ‘exploited our weaknesses and divisions’
World
6 hours ago

Virus may have spread from bats to humans via other animals

Covid origin study recommends research should look for animal links
World
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LAWSON NAIDOO: Mpofu’s outburst shows contempt ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: Power ships a worse nightmare for SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Sitting ducks, waiting for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JONATHAN COOK: Entrepreneurs can help make the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Mozambique risks losing the chance of ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Origins of coronavirus still unclear, even after WHO probe

World

China to improve lab biosecurity to prepare for future diseases

World / Asia

China hits back at West’s Covid-19 data criticism

World

‘Extremely unlikely’ Covid-19 came from lab leak in Wuhan, says WHO team

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.