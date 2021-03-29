LETTER: Steinberg wrong on education

I usually enjoy Jonny Steinberg’s writing, but he got it hopelessly wrong in his most recent column (“Failure on both sides of the rift between government and business”, March 25).

He writes that “white capital offered a section of the ANC riches and in exchange things went on much as before. Power was never transferred to ordinary people”. He also cites a “black” corporate figure who laments that had the private sector taken “half the money that has gone into BEE and put it in the right sort of education, this country would now be a different place”.

However, it is hard to see that corporate power could ever have been transferred to ordinary, relatively low-skilled people in the first place. Every business depends on a particular set of skills and cannot just employ people who do not add value. Second, it must be pointed out that business pays vast sums of money in the form of taxation to a government that “ordinary” people have voted in time and again to run their affairs, including the education of their children. If these people had expected more effective educational outcomes from their successive governments, our educational system and country would not be in such a mess.

After lifting “a section of the ANC” through mandatory BEE deals, which business had to do to survive, it had and has no spare cash for anything else. On another point, how many “black” businessmen have started private schools? I know of one or two, but what of the others? All those billions, which have been accrued to an incredibly select group of elite figures, could have been employed to provide a private school education in rural areas around the country for deserving youngsters.

Gavin Heath

Kloof

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.