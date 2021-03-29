LETTER: Good side of IFAs

I have been an avid Business Day reader since it was an insert to The Rand Daily Mail back in the day. I still prefer the hard copy of the paper for the wide scope of what the Financial Times calls the “slow read”, for deeper meaning into the world of business and finance.

Included in my reading time is Stephen Cranston’s weekly column, as a pearl of wisdom and insight is often found with deeper reading. In his most recent piece Cranston debated whether independent financial advisers (IFAs) should increase their investors’ costs by adding the expertise of discretionary fund managers (DFMs) to pick funds (“There are many benefits to using discretionary fund managers”, March 25).

As with most industries, there are DFMs who add value and those who detract. Cranston reduced his credibility by ending the article with the paragraph “ ... independent financial advisers, who are beer-swilling extroverts and not necessarily that bright”, a generalisation perhaps based on his experiences of the tied advisers of the last century.

We run a tax and IFA service mainly for family trusts. I, like many of my colleagues, have numerous postgraduate degrees in our line of work. During the pre-Covid days the better asset managers would invite IFAs to listen to a group of asset managers explaining their investment decisions, and the audience consisted of intelligent, thoughtful, empathetic human beings seeking to increase the welfare of their investor clients.

Perhaps Cranston could be invited to the next live presentation from a good asset management house so he can interact with the other side of the IFA industry that he has not yet seen, and discuss over a glass of chilled chenin blanc the costs and merits of using a DFM. I am sure this can be arranged.

Jon Webber

Via e-mail

