Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Still waiting for food and power

The ANC has yet to get the agriculture and energy sectors working properly

25 March 2021 - 16:42
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL

Two articles in your March 23 edition illustrate the glacial pace of ANC decision making and the fuzzy logic that seems to be their speciality.

The article titled “Government evicts legal black farmers” points to the chaos in agriculture and the government’s inability to support farmers, even those empowered by land reform. Countries that can’t feed themselves invariably fail in the long term.

The crisis in electrical energy production, laid out in the article “Mantashe’s energy announcement welcomed but is not all good news”,  continues to be our achilles heel and is a national embarrassment. Our two new over-budget and overdue power stations, Medupi and Kusile, seem to have made little difference. Resistance to independent power producers is palpable. Additional nuclear power is stymied by the Greens and short-term thinking.

Powerships are only good as a stop gap but would soon become an expensive fixture if they work, as someone will be making a lot of money.

Food and power are fundamental to any country. It’s amazing that after 25 years the ANC still can’t get it right.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Compare Israel to the US, not SA

Biden administration doubled the number of vaccinations it promised and did it half the time
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Cancel skin colour?

Michael Morris fails to appreciate the real effects of racism
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Kinship between Botswana and SA is ancient

Collaboration between the two countries remains pivotal for regional security and stability
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC creating economic apartheid

The ANC says SA is too poor to vaccinate at anything like the pace needed
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Tanzania’s John Magufuli did not leave human rights in good shape

That failed state of a country has a GDP per capita of less than one sixth of SA’s
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Shadow of Nat economics looms over ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Nedbank tainted or wronged by ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Massmart’s dream of conquering ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: A wasteful approach to a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: The use of pension fund money as ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.