LETTER: Still waiting for food and power

Two articles in your March 23 edition illustrate the glacial pace of ANC decision making and the fuzzy logic that seems to be their speciality.

The article titled “Government evicts legal black farmers” points to the chaos in agriculture and the government’s inability to support farmers, even those empowered by land reform. Countries that can’t feed themselves invariably fail in the long term.

The crisis in electrical energy production, laid out in the article “Mantashe’s energy announcement welcomed but is not all good news”, continues to be our achilles heel and is a national embarrassment. Our two new over-budget and overdue power stations, Medupi and Kusile, seem to have made little difference. Resistance to independent power producers is palpable. Additional nuclear power is stymied by the Greens and short-term thinking.

Powerships are only good as a stop gap but would soon become an expensive fixture if they work, as someone will be making a lot of money.

Food and power are fundamental to any country. It’s amazing that after 25 years the ANC still can’t get it right.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.