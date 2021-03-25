LETTER: SA falling short

Opinion / Letters

Jean Michel Bouvier makes a few salient points but his comparisons are wrong. Let me say at once that this is not a competition; we are considering people’s lives and my point is that SA falls woefully short of what our citizens should be prepared to tolerate.

Bouvier’s point is correct in that it is not fair to equate the difficulty in vaccinating 9,799,990 people (Israel) and comparing it to 128.2 million (US). But it is a good comparison when you consider that Israel ranks 11th when compared to the most populous states just after Michigan (9.9- million).

Then we see that Israel has administered 110 doses per 100 of its population for a percentage of 58% of the total, whereas the top 10 in the US ranges between 3.82% and 3.86% (Becker’s Hospital Review). Every country that views the Israeli effort with admiration has not only acknowledged this fact but has turned to Israel for advice, willingly given, even the UAE. Israel is also streets ahead of any other country when it comes to vaccinating its citizens, a fact not publicised by our media.

I repeat as a concerned South African: Israel and others are racing towards the finishing line while SA has not yet left the starting gate.

Rodney Mazinter
Camps Bay

