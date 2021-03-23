Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why did SA’s government make the idiotic decision to give up Astra vaccine?

The reason must either be incompetence or financial gain

23 March 2021 - 13:28
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Re-exporting the one-million Astrazeneca vaccines was an ill- considered, irrational disgrace in the face of the World Health Organisation recommending its use in SA and multiple investigations (including a 32,000 volunteer US trial) finding it safe and efficacious.

Even in the event that the vaccine is not fully effective against  contracting the SA variant (as we were informed after a limited trial), it is understood to counter serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

In the situation we are in, with no volume of vaccines in sight, how could those one-million doses have been given up? When confronted with a seemingly irrational decision like this the reason it was made must either be incompetence or financial gain.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Focused anti-graft agency needed

The essence of political will is to ensure insulation from political interference
Opinion
5 hours ago

LETTER Will politicians buy local?

Let’s see politicians put the money where their mouths are
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Israel close to finishing line

Almost 90% of Israelis over 50 have been fully vaccinated
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Unintelligent leaders

Could it be that people will believe anything if you go about telling them in the right way
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: CCMA needs to cut costs, but flying business class still fine

Business class tickets can be purchased for the director, governing body members and members of the governing body committees
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The use of pension fund money as ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Mboweni resorts to austerity ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Why we must vigorously oppose this threat to our ...
Opinion
4.
CAROL PATON: Green shoots of change as orange ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: The long sleepwalk to the vaccine ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

AstraZeneca vaccines sale concluded, says health ministry

National

Mixed messages over AstraZeneca vaccine as US health body questions trial data

Companies / Healthcare

AU urges states to continue use of AstraZeneca vaccine

World / Africa

EU regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine ‘safe and effective’

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.