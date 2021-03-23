LETTER: Why did SA’s government make the idiotic decision to give up Astra vaccine?
The reason must either be incompetence or financial gain
Re-exporting the one-million Astrazeneca vaccines was an ill- considered, irrational disgrace in the face of the World Health Organisation recommending its use in SA and multiple investigations (including a 32,000 volunteer US trial) finding it safe and efficacious.
Even in the event that the vaccine is not fully effective against contracting the SA variant (as we were informed after a limited trial), it is understood to counter serious illness, hospitalisation and death.
In the situation we are in, with no volume of vaccines in sight, how could those one-million doses have been given up? When confronted with a seemingly irrational decision like this the reason it was made must either be incompetence or financial gain.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
