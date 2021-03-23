LETTER: Member interests not fully considered in pension fund reform

Your editorial refers. My private member’s bill received 346 comments after it was gazetted, a clear indication that the much referenced “pension fund reform”, now under discussion for more than a decade, hasn’t made much progress (“The use of pension fund money as security for loans opens a can of worms”, March 23).

Two crucial problems highlighted by National Treasury are that members don’t preserve their pensions and that South Africans don’t save enough for retirement. They argue that government will need to carry this burden.

Members don’t preserve their pensions because the focus on long term saving has crowded out any short to medium term savings. Members resign to access their pensions, and pay the tax penalty, because they have nowhere else to turn for often desperate relief. My bill seeks to find a better solution to resignation.

Not every fund would offer loans and not everyone would be eligible, but some would, and obtain relief without eroding their pension provision.

South Africans don’t save enough for retirement because they don’t have enough money to save and people are living longer. My bill enables a member to leverage their own money to their own benefit during their own lifetime.

It is also important to recognise that pension funds would not allow members to use their funds as collateral if it would undermine the viability of the entire fund, as this would stand in stark contrast to the funds’ and the fund managers’ own interests. The funds are thus self-regulatory in this regard.

The fact is that our pensions model is designed for a developed economy, which doesn’t fit SA’s reality. This is the actual problem that pension reform was supposed to address, but hasn’t or doesn’t know how to.

During the mass conversions from defined benefit to defined contribution pension funding arrangements — the subject of my doctoral thesis — it was clear that member interests were not a primary consideration in any “reform”, and it appears that nothing has changed.

I look forward to the deliberations.

Dr Dion George, MP

Via e-mail

