LETTER: Kinship between Botswana and SA is ancient

On a working visit to SA on March 19 Botswana’s president, Mokgweestsi Masisi, reaffirmed his country’s affinity to SA as well as highlighting the various nexuses that connect SA and Botswana.

The kinship that exists between Botswana and SA is an ancient as well as eternal one. Both countries are inevitably affected by one another’s political and social stability. Furthermore, our respective economies are mutually beneficial.

That said, politically speaking the countries could not be more different. Botswana is a chiefly paternalistic, conservative society while SA is a socially progressive one. Botswana has a dogmatic form of polity while SA has a pacifist and idealistic constitution.

Yet collaboration between the two remains pivotal for security and stability in Southern Africa, thus making us natural allies. We remain immediate neighbours affixed by fraternal lineage.

Tumelo Ralinala

Gauteng

