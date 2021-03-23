Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kinship between Botswana and SA is ancient

Collaboration between the two countries remains pivotal for regional security and stability

23 March 2021 - 17:30
Picture: 123RF/DIANA OPRYSHKO
Picture: 123RF/DIANA OPRYSHKO

On a working visit to SA on March 19 Botswana’s president, Mokgweestsi Masisi, reaffirmed his country’s affinity to SA as well as highlighting the various nexuses that connect SA and Botswana.

The kinship that exists between Botswana and SA is an ancient as well as eternal one. Both countries are inevitably affected by one another’s political and social stability. Furthermore, our respective economies are mutually beneficial.

That said, politically speaking the countries could not be more different. Botswana is a chiefly paternalistic, conservative society while SA is a socially progressive one. Botswana has a dogmatic form of polity while SA has a pacifist and idealistic constitution.

Yet collaboration between the two remains pivotal for security and stability in Southern Africa, thus making us natural allies. We remain immediate neighbours affixed by fraternal lineage.

Tumelo Ralinala
Gauteng

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Tanzania’s John Magufuli did not leave human rights in good shape

That failed state of a country has a GDP per capita of less than one sixth of SA’s
Opinion
5 hours ago

LETTER: Unintelligent leaders

Could it be that people will believe anything if you go about telling them in the right way
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Desperately in need of active civil society

We must stand together across all divides to oppose corruption
Opinion
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The use of pension fund money as ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Mboweni resorts to austerity ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Why we must vigorously oppose this threat to our ...
Opinion
4.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Massmart’s dream of conquering ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: The long sleepwalk to the vaccine ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

AdvTech hikes dividend after growing revenue despite Covid-19

Companies

DAVID FURLONGER: Why Suzuki is flying in SA

Opinion

Peter Matlare: Versatile leader who won over Africa for Absa 1960-2021

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.