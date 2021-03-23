LETTER: Desperately in need of active civil society

An involved and active civil society is the best way to safeguard the rule of law and the constitution. The youths who marched through the dust streets of Soweto decades ago changed the history of our country. The mass demonstrations against the corrupt rule of former president Jacob Zuma contributed to his downfall.

I participated in all the Pretoria marches. Civil society is now saying enough is enough. We must stand together across all divides to oppose corruption and the onslaught on our constitution. Together we are stronger.

This campaign is inclusive. Members of the Group of 10 who issued the Declaration on Apartheid a year ago threw their weight behind this Group of 337 and attended the launch. I am also involved in the action on Constitution Hill on March 22.

This is an opportunity to stand together against Zuma and his supporters, who are prepared to undermine the constitution to achieve their own narrow and selfish ends. No change happens without awareness. Change starts with you and me. We cannot always wait for others to take the lead.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

