LETTER: Desperately in need of active civil society

We must stand together across all divides to oppose corruption

23 March 2021 - 16:46
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko

An involved and active civil society is the best way to safeguard the rule of law and the constitution. The youths who marched through the dust streets of Soweto decades ago changed the history of our country. The mass demonstrations against the corrupt rule of former president Jacob Zuma contributed to his downfall.

I participated in all the Pretoria marches. Civil society is now saying enough is enough. We must stand together across all divides to oppose corruption and the onslaught on our constitution. Together we are stronger. 

This campaign is inclusive. Members of the Group of 10 who issued the Declaration on Apartheid a year ago threw their weight behind this Group of 337 and attended the launch. I am also involved in the action on Constitution Hill on March 22.

This is an opportunity to stand together against Zuma and his supporters, who are prepared to undermine the constitution to achieve their own narrow and selfish ends. No change happens without awareness. Change starts with you and me. We cannot always wait for others to take the lead.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma’s refusal to appear before Zondo heads to court

The Constitutional Court will hear an applaication for a contempt of court order against the former president
Politics
1 day ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Thulas Nxesi has the hardest job of all: rolling back unemployment

Joblessness is a structural condition that goes back to the mid-eighties
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Green shoots of change as orange enters the political scene

The Defend our Democracy campaign shows a new political centre across party lines can be found
Opinion
1 day ago

