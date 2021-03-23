Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa should learn from Nawal El Saadawi

The president does not have what it takes to make unpopular decisions

23 March 2021 - 17:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS

Egyptian feminist activist, medical doctor and author Nawal El Saadawi, who died at the weekend, was never scared to stand up for truth, at her own expense at times. Her death is a huge loss to Africa.

I wish I could use the same words to describe President Cyril Ramaphosa. What a disappointment his presidency has been to me. Ramaphosa is worse than Jacob Zuma. At least Zuma stood up for corruption. But is what Ramaphosa for?

I watched him deliver a speech at the funeral of Tanzanian president John Magufuli, a Covid-19 denialist. “Poor atrial fibrillation” my foot — Covid-19 is a jealous mistress. There was our president addressing the overcrowded, maskless masses.

As AU chair I expected Ramaphosa to talk Covid-19 and the wearing of masks, which remain an important tool in the fight against Covid. But he does not have what it takes to make unpopular decisions.

El Saadawi would have told the crowd to put on their masks. Not Ramaphosa.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

