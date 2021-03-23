LETTER: Compare Israel to the US, not SA
Biden administration doubled the number of vaccinations it promised and did it half the time
Rodney Mazinter's letter refers (“Israel close to finishing line”, March 22). I have to point out that Israel’s population is only 9.1-million and this was therefore an easy target to achieve.
Rather than comparing this to SA, with a government that has shown repeatedly it is not even able to organise a piss-up in a brewery, the comparison should be with the US.
The Biden administration managed to vaccinate over 100-million of its citizens in 50 days, compared to the pre-election promise of a 100-million in a 100 days.
Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston
