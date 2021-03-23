Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Compare Israel to the US, not SA

Biden administration doubled the number of vaccinations it promised and did it half the time

23 March 2021 - 17:26



Rodney Mazinter's letter refers (“Israel close to finishing line”, March 22). I have to point out that Israel’s population is only 9.1-million and this was therefore an easy target to achieve.

Rather than comparing this to SA, with a government that has shown repeatedly it is not even able to organise a piss-up in a brewery, the comparison should be with the US.

The Biden administration managed to vaccinate over 100-million of its citizens in 50 days, compared to the pre-election promise of a 100-million in a 100 days.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

