Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC creating economic apartheid

The ANC says SA is too poor to vaccinate at anything like the pace needed

23 March 2021 - 16:58
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSEL
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSEL

Anger is building over the slow pace of vaccination in SA. The US is vaccinating 3-million people a day. At the same rate, we would be vaccinating 500,000 a day.

Of course, the ANC would protest that we are too poor — the West has the money and the economic power. This is correct, but raises the question as to why the governing party has never expressed a wish to catch up with the West. Instead it seeks economic apartheid, in which minorities are confined to a 20%, virtual economic homeland.

This reflects the practice of the white apartheid government vis-à-vis the majority pre-1994.

All indications are that the minorities, taken together, hold the overwhelming majority of our human and social capital, which is what really matters in today’s world.

So, unless the ANC does an ideological U- turn, don’t expect anything better when the next — possibly far worse — pandemic arrives.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

Medical scheme members not keen to pay for others’ vaccines

Only half of respondents back the government’s proposal for the private sector to subsidise inoculation
National
6 days ago

No room for corruption in vaccine procurement and rollout, says Mabuza

The deputy president says the highly regulated environment and centralised system will limit malfeasance
National
6 days ago

How an ace virus hunter tracked down the variant found in SA

Bioinformatician Tulio de Oliveira and his team in KwaZulu-Natal believes we can control the virus — as long as we don’t let our guard down
National
1 week ago

EU and UK in vaccine diplomacy talks

Bid to avoid escalation that could lead to export supply blockade
World
12 hours ago

Biden set to beat vaccination target as pace of shots rises to 2.5-million a day

The US president had pledged to deliver 100-million Covid-19 jabs in his first 100 days in office
World
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The use of pension fund money as ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Mboweni resorts to austerity ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Why we must vigorously oppose this threat to our ...
Opinion
4.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Massmart’s dream of conquering ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: The long sleepwalk to the vaccine ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

AstraZeneca vaccines sale concluded, says health ministry

National

State-backed Biovac clinches deal with ImmunityBio to make Covid-19 vaccines

National / Health

Germany hits new surge in infections as vaccines run low

World / Europe

EU regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine ‘safe and effective’

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.