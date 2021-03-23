LETTER: ANC creating economic apartheid

Anger is building over the slow pace of vaccination in SA. The US is vaccinating 3-million people a day. At the same rate, we would be vaccinating 500,000 a day.

Of course, the ANC would protest that we are too poor — the West has the money and the economic power. This is correct, but raises the question as to why the governing party has never expressed a wish to catch up with the West. Instead it seeks economic apartheid, in which minorities are confined to a 20%, virtual economic homeland.

This reflects the practice of the white apartheid government vis-à-vis the majority pre-1994.

All indications are that the minorities, taken together, hold the overwhelming majority of our human and social capital, which is what really matters in today’s world.

So, unless the ANC does an ideological U- turn, don’t expect anything better when the next — possibly far worse — pandemic arrives.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

